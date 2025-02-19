Nagapattinam fishers join Karaikal brethren’s stir for repatriation of fishermen injured in Sri Lankan naval firing

NAGAPATTINAM: Fishing activities came to a halt at the Nagapattinam harbour on Tuesday as fishers observed a strike in solidarity with their Karaikal counterparts, who have been protesting for the repatriation of fishermen injured in Sri Lankan naval firing on January 27.

Hundreds of mechanised boats, including trawlers and gillnetters, and thousands of motorised boats remained berthed at the harbour. Fishers from Akkaraipettai, Keechankuppam, Kallar, Nambiyar Nagar and Samanthanpettai refrained from venturing into the sea, while fish workers stayed off work at harbours and landing centres.

“We suspended our operations for a day in solidarity with our brethren protesting against Sri Lankan aggression. Our livelihood has been affected for years due to their hostile approach. We urge the Union government to intervene and ensure the repatriation of the detained and imprisoned fishermen,” said S Soundarapandiyan, a fisher representative.

The Karaikal fishers have been protesting since February 11, and around 250 mechanised and 400 motorised boats remain berthed at the harbour.

On Tuesday, thousands of shops in Karaikal remained shut in support of the fishing community.

The protests stem from the January 27 incident, where 13 fishers from Karaikal and Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.