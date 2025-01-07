Tamil Nadu opposition says govt forced governor to leave; DMK allies want centre to recall Ravi

CHENNAI: Following the drama witnessed in the Assembly on Monday, with Governor RN Ravi walking out without delivering his customary address, the Opposition parties blamed the state for forcing the governor to do so. Meanwhile, allies of the ruling DMK criticised Ravi, with some of them urging the centre to recall him.

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the ruling DMK is acting with the intention of preventing the governor from speaking.

Moreover, he said, “For the past four years, the government has only repeated the same points from previous speeches, without introducing anything fresh or meaningful.”

AIADMK MLAs were evicted from the Assembly on Monday after they tried to protest inside the House with posters condemning the government. Blaming the government for deteriorating law and order that has led to increase in cases of sexual assaults, Palaniswami said a Special Investigation Team was constituted by the Madras High Court to investigate the Anna University sexual assault case after the AIADMK moved the court to ensure justice for the survivor.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, whose party also tried to protest inside the Assembly and staged a walked out later, alleged that the governor walking out, citing alleged insult to national anthem, was in fact an insult to the Assembly and the Constitution.