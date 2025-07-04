SHRC takes up Ajithkumar case suo motu; key witness given protection

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the Sivaganga custodial death case based on media reports. A press release stated that inspector general of police/director of investigation wing would conduct an inquiry and submit report within six weeks.

Meanwhile, M Saktheeswaran of Madapuram, who had recorded the video of police personnel beating Ajithkumar, wrote to Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal stating he was receiving life threats and sought protection under the witness protection scheme as per directions of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram range) P Moorthy ordered armed protection for the witness.

Further, Ajithkumar’s relative Manojbabu alleged police may have administered ganja to him amid the assault. Speaking to media, Babu said police allowed him to interact with Ajithkumar briefly and he reeked of ganja. He added that Ajithkumar never used ganja.

“Ajithkumar was given water mixed with chili powder. Unable to bear it, he asked for water but police refused. I alerted police that he had fallen unconscious. I knew Ajithkumar was dead when he was taken in an auto to hospital,” he claimed.

On the second day of inquiry, the IV Additional District Judge of Madurai, S John Sundarlal Suresh, continued questioning witnesses, Ajithkumar’s brother Naveenkumar and mother Malathy. Similar to the first day’s inquest, Thursday’s questioning lasted for more than 10 hours.

