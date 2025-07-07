91 per cent of TN cops think ‘custodial torture’ sometimes necessary: Report

CHENNAI: Ninety-one per cent of the police personnel in Tamil Nadu are likely to “highly or moderately” support the view that “custodial torture is sometimes necessary and acceptable to gain information” during investigation, as per the Status of Policing in India Report (SPIR) 2025 compiled based on detailed interviews with 8,276 cops of different ranks from 16 states and Delhi.

In the wake of the recent alleged custodial killing of B Ajithkumar (27) in Sivaganga district, the report, brought out by Lokniti - Centre for the Study of Developing Societies in collaboration with Common Cause on March 31, showed that TN police have higher propensity to resort to extra-judicial methods than most other states.

91% of cops in TN who “highly (56%) or moderately (35%)” support custodial torture sometimes were the highest, followed by Rajasthan (90%). The remaining nine per cent in TN expressed “low or very low” support.

However, in terms of those who “highly” supported this view, TN ranked second (56%) after Gujarat (63%).