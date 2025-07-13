TVK leader Vijay slams CM Stalin, BJP in first-ever political protest over custodial deaths

CHENNAI: Taking part in a public demonstration for the first time since his plunge into politics, TVK founder and actor Vijay on Sunday targeted DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the alleged custodial deaths that have occurred during his four-year rule.

Criticising Stalin for referring the investigation into the death of Ajithkumar, a temple security guard in Madappuram in Sivaganga district, to the CBI, the TVK leader charged Stalin with taking shelter behind the BJP-led Union government.

Hitting out at the BJP, Vijay said, “The CBI continues to be a puppet in the hands of the RSS and the BJP. Why are you hiding yourselves behind them by ordering a CBI probe into Ajithkumar’s death?”

Taking a dig at Stalin, who said ‘sorry’ to the family of Ajithkumar, Vijay asked, “You said sorry to Ajithkumar’s family. Nothing wrong with that. But under your four-year rule, 24 persons have lost their lives while in police custody. Did you say ‘sorry’ to those families? Did you grant compensation to them? Please say ‘sorry’ to them too and announce compensation.”