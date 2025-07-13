TVK leader Vijay slams CM Stalin, BJP in first-ever political protest over custodial deaths

CHENNAI: Taking part in a public demonstration for the first time since his plunge into politics, TVK founder and actor Vijay on Sunday targeted DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the alleged custodial deaths that have occurred during his four-year rule.
Criticising Stalin for referring the investigation into the death of Ajithkumar, a temple security guard in Madappuram in Sivaganga district, to the CBI, the TVK leader charged Stalin with taking shelter behind the BJP-led Union government.
Hitting out at the BJP, Vijay said, “The CBI continues to be a puppet in the hands of the RSS and the BJP. Why are you hiding yourselves behind them by ordering a CBI probe into Ajithkumar’s death?”
Taking a dig at Stalin, who said ‘sorry’ to the family of Ajithkumar, Vijay asked, “You said sorry to Ajithkumar’s family. Nothing wrong with that. But under your four-year rule, 24 persons have lost their lives while in police custody. Did you say ‘sorry’ to those families? Did you grant compensation to them? Please say ‘sorry’ to them too and announce compensation.”
Recalling that when the investigation into the lock-up deaths of Jebaraj and Bennix in Sathankulam was transferred to the CBI, Stalin allegedly termed it an insult to the Tamil Nadu police, Vijay said the Chief Minister has now done the same with respect to Ajithkumar’s case.
“Is there any difference between the two cases? The CBI continues to be a puppet of the RSS and the BJP. Why are you hiding yourselves behind them? You are doing so because the TVK has put forth a strong plea to the court to constitute a Special Investigation Team to investigate the Ajithkumar case. So you are taking shelter behind the Union government,” Vijay added.
The TVK leader also said that from Anna University’s sexual assault case to Ajithkumar’s case, the court has been forced to intervene and pose questions to the government. “Why are you at the helm of affairs if the court has to step in to question all atrocities? Why do you hold on to the post of CM?” Vijay asked.
The TVK leader also said, irrespective of numerous questions, there would not be any answers from the CM because he allegedly does not have any answers to give. “The ultimate answer we can expect from you is ‘Sorry Maa!’... an untoward incident had happened. That’s all,” he added.
Vijay, on a sarcastic note, said, the empty publicity model government has taken a new form of ‘Sorry Maa model’ government. “Ahead of this government’s tenure coming to an end, as a remedy to all wrongdoings that have been committed, law and order must be set right. If you fail to do that, we will make you do that by being part of the people. On behalf of the TVK, all possible agitations will be conducted,” Vijay added.
Vijay was on the dais for about 30 minutes and also met the family members of some of the victims of custodial deaths. A few thousand cadres of the TVK attended the demonstration on Sivananda Salai near Marina Beach.