Three killed, three injured in crackers factory blast near Sivakasi; CM Stalin announces solatium

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three workers were killed and three others were injured on Monday following an explosion at Shri Mariamman Fireworks and Amorces Industries in Naranapuram, near Sivakasi.

The deceased were identified as T. Karthigai Selvam (25), S. Sangeetha (40), and K. Lakshmi (45), all residents of Muthuramalingapuram Colony in Pallapatti near Thiruthangal.

Meanwhile, three female workers, M. Nagalakshmi (55), T. Mariammal (50), and M. Mariammal (55) sustained burn injuries of 5 percent, 67.5 percent, and minor injuries, respectively.

Following the explosion around 3:50 p.m., Selvam’s body was found at the site, while Sangeetha’s body was trapped under the debris. Officials suspected that Lakshmi had also been buried beneath the rubble and deployed earthmovers for the search. Her body was later recovered.

Officials noted that the explosion occurred at a time when fewer workers than usual were present at the unit. Upon receiving information, four Fire and Rescue Services teams, along with officials and four fire tenders from Sivakasi, Sattur, and Vembakottai, rushed to the spot. The blaze was completely doused by around 6 p.m.

Officials noted that five sheds were destroyed.