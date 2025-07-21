Three killed, three injured in crackers factory blast near Sivakasi; CM Stalin announces solatium

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three workers were killed and three others were injured on Monday following an explosion at Shri Mariamman Fireworks and Amorces Industries in Naranapuram, near Sivakasi.
The deceased were identified as T. Karthigai Selvam (25), S. Sangeetha (40), and K. Lakshmi (45), all residents of Muthuramalingapuram Colony in Pallapatti near Thiruthangal.
Meanwhile, three female workers, M. Nagalakshmi (55), T. Mariammal (50), and M. Mariammal (55) sustained burn injuries of 5 percent, 67.5 percent, and minor injuries, respectively.
Following the explosion around 3:50 p.m., Selvam’s body was found at the site, while Sangeetha’s body was trapped under the debris. Officials suspected that Lakshmi had also been buried beneath the rubble and deployed earthmovers for the search. Her body was later recovered.
Officials noted that the explosion occurred at a time when fewer workers than usual were present at the unit. Upon receiving information, four Fire and Rescue Services teams, along with officials and four fire tenders from Sivakasi, Sattur, and Vembakottai, rushed to the spot. The blaze was completely doused by around 6 p.m.
Officials noted that five sheds were destroyed.
Revenue Department officials confirmed that the unit holds a PESO licence and has been in operation for over a decade. "The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and the structures destroyed in the fire are currently being examined," an official stated.
Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them for postmortem to the Sivakasi Government Hospital.
Meanwhile, the injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment.
The Sivakasi East police have registered a case under the Explosives Act against the owner, Sreenivasan, and the foreman, Selvaraj.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his condolences to the families of the victims and announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh for the families of the deceased, ₹1 lakh for the severely injured, and ₹50,000 for the others injured.