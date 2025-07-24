CM Stalin undergoes 'therapeutic procedure' for variations in heart rate

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has been in Apollo Hospital on Greams Road since Monday morning, has undergone a “therapeutic procedure” on Thursday morning to correct variations in his heart rate, a release by the hospital said.

The statement further said that the chief minister is healthy and is expected to resume his normal routine in two days. Stalin went to the hospital after he felt mild giddiness during his routine walk in the morning on Monday.

The release issued on Thursday afternoon said investigations revealed that the symptoms were due to variations in his heart rate. However, it did not elaborate on the nature of the procedure he underwent for irregular heart rate. The procedure was done based on the opinion of a committee of medical experts led by renowned interventional cardiologist Dr G Sengottuvelu.