TN CM Stalin slams SIR, vows to fight it with ‘democratic weapons’

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday came down heavily on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar by charging that the revision is being misused to quietly remove voters from disadvantaged communities, thus tilting the balance in favour of the BJP.

“This is not about reform. It is about engineering outcomes,” Stalin said in his post on X handle.

Stating that what happened in Bihar reveals ‘the Delhi regime’ knows the same electorate that once voted for it would vote it out, the chief minister said,“That is why it is trying to stop them from voting altogether. If you cannot defeat us, you seek to delete us. Don’t play with fire. Any threat to our democracy will be met with firm resistance,” Stalin warned.

The DMK president also said Tamil Nadu would raise its voice in full force and would fight this injustice with every democratic weapon at its disposal. Using the hashtags #BiharSIR and #QuitSIR, Stalin called upon every citizen who believes in the Constitution to rise against the SIR.