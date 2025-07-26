TN CM Stalin slams SIR, vows to fight it with ‘democratic weapons’

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday came down heavily on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar by charging that the revision is being misused to quietly remove voters from disadvantaged communities, thus tilting the balance in favour of the BJP.
“This is not about reform. It is about engineering outcomes,” Stalin said in his post on X handle.
Stating that what happened in Bihar reveals ‘the Delhi regime’ knows the same electorate that once voted for it would vote it out, the chief minister said,“That is why it is trying to stop them from voting altogether. If you cannot defeat us, you seek to delete us. Don’t play with fire. Any threat to our democracy will be met with firm resistance,” Stalin warned.
The DMK president also said Tamil Nadu would raise its voice in full force and would fight this injustice with every democratic weapon at its disposal. Using the hashtags #BiharSIR and #QuitSIR, Stalin called upon every citizen who believes in the Constitution to rise against the SIR.
“This is not just about one state; this is about the very foundation of our Republic. Democracy belongs to the people. It will not be stolen,” he added. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday urged the chief electoral officer of Tamil Nadu Archana Patnaik to immediately convene an all-party meeting before proceeding with the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls.
In a letter to the CEO, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam expressed concern over reports indicating that the state would undertake a special revision drive, instead of the usual summary revision on January 1. The party warned that such a rushed exercise, similar to the one being carried out in Bihar, could lead to the deletion of lakhs of eligible voters from the rolls.