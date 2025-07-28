Chola kings’ statues will be installed in TN: Modi

GANGAIKONDA CHOLAPURAM(ARIYALUR): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that statues of emperors Raja Raja Chola and Rajendra Chola I will be installed in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at an event at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur commemorating 1,000 years of Rajendra Chola I’s maritime expedition to Southeast Asia and marking the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival at the temple, Modi said,
“While taking pride in the tradition of our Bharat, I take a pledge today that we will install grand statues of King Raja Raja Chola and his son Rajendra Chola I in Tamil Nadu. These statues will become modern pillars of our historical consciousness.”
In a 45-minute speech in Hindi, translated into Tamil, Modi spoke at length about the contributions of the Chola emperors and the Shaivite tradition to the country. Referring to the Chola era as one of the golden ages of India, he said,
“The Chola kings bound India with the thread of cultural unity. Today, our government is carrying forward the same ideas of the Cholas. We are strengthening these centuries-old threads of unity through events like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam.”
On the Shaivite tradition, Modi said, “Our Shaivite tradition has played a huge role in the cultural formation of India. The Chola emperors were important architects of this heritage. That is why even today, Tamil Nadu is one of the living centres of the Shaivite tradition.”
Referring to the Chola rulers’ extensive diplomatic and trade relations with Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Southeast Asia, Modi noted the coincidence of his return from the Maldives the previous day. Pointing out that while historians speak of Britain’s Magna Carta in the context of democracy, Modi said the Chola Empire had implemented democratic electoral practices centuries earlier through the Kudavolai Amaippu system.
The PM said the legacy of Raja Raja Chola and Rajendra Chola I is synonymous with India’s identity and pride.
Bharat considers defence paramount: PM
Citing global instability, violence, and environmental crises, he quoted Siddhar Thirumoolar’s teaching from the Thirumanthiram of ‘Anbe Sivam - Love is God’.
Highlighting that Rajendra Chola I established the architectural marvel of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, Modi said, “The celebration of the Ganga in the land of mother Cauvery is also a legacy of the Chola empire.”
Referring to the government efforts to bring back stolen treasures from abroad, Modi said, “Since 2014, more than 600 ancient artifacts and sculptures have returned to India from different countries. Of these, 36 are especially from Tamil Nadu.”
On Operation Sindoor, the PM said today’s Bharat considers defence paramount. “Operation Sindoor has awakened a new consciousness across the country, generated self-confidence, and the world has accepted India’s power,” he said.
Earlier, Modi landed at the helipad in Chola Ganga and travelled by road to the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple. The PM’s convoy passed through a two-kilometre stretch during which Modi waved to party cadres and people gathered on both sides of the road.
At the temple, Modi was warmly received by the priests. Attired in a veshti and shirt, he had darshan at the Sanctum Sanctorum of the Brihadeeswarar temple and offered Deeparadhana to Lord Shiva.
After his darshan, Modi enjoyed a performance of the Thiruvasagam by renowned composer and music director Ilaiyaraaja and his team. He also released a commemorative coin honoring King Rajendra Chola I and a booklet on Thevaram songs published by the Sahitya Akademi.
Modi visited the thematic exhibition on Shaivism and temple architecture organised by the Union Ministry of Culture. TN Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan, TN ministers Thangam Thennarasu and SS Sivasankar, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, were among those who attended the event. After the function, the PM flew back to New Delhi from Tiruchy.
Memo to Modi: Stalin repeats key demands
In a memo submitted to PM Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu on Saturday, CM M K Stalin reiterated key demands, including the immediate release of Samagra Shiksha funds, approval for long-pending railway links in TN and a permanent solution to the conflict between TN fishers and Sri Lankan Navy