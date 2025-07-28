Chola kings’ statues will be installed in TN: Modi

GANGAIKONDA CHOLAPURAM(ARIYALUR): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that statues of emperors Raja Raja Chola and Rajendra Chola I will be installed in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at an event at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur commemorating 1,000 years of Rajendra Chola I’s maritime expedition to Southeast Asia and marking the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival at the temple, Modi said,

“While taking pride in the tradition of our Bharat, I take a pledge today that we will install grand statues of King Raja Raja Chola and his son Rajendra Chola I in Tamil Nadu. These statues will become modern pillars of our historical consciousness.”

In a 45-minute speech in Hindi, translated into Tamil, Modi spoke at length about the contributions of the Chola emperors and the Shaivite tradition to the country. Referring to the Chola era as one of the golden ages of India, he said,