TN 'honour killing: NGO demands CBI probe into murder

THOOTHUKUDI: Nearly 65 honour killing incidents have taken place in Tamil Nadu since 2017, and police secured conviction only in seven cases in the past 30 years, human rights activist Kathir, executive director of the NGO Evidence said on Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE after meeting the parents of C Kavin Selvaganesh, Kathir said the CBI must probe Kavin's death as both parents of the suspect are police personnel and the police department might influence the investigation by local police in their favour. "This is the first time a police parents and their son have been involved in a honour killing incident, which shows how deep rooted casteism is even in the digital era," he said.

"As per provisions of SC/ST Act , the deputy commissioner of police and collector must visit the house of the caste-based murder victims. But two days have passed since Kavin's death, none of them has visited the family yet. Police must secure and record all evidence wanted by victim's kin that can lead to rendering justice to them," he said.

Referring to documents available with human rights defenders, Kathir said at least 65 caste-killing incidents have taken place in Tamil Nadu since 2017, he said.

Even though several high courts in the country have passed judgement in around 72 cases ruling that inter caste marriages are not against Hindu Marriage Act, the Tamil Nadu government is struggling to control caste pride and the honour killings, Kathir added.