DMK MP Kanimozhi assures justice for honour killing victim Kavin Selvaganesh's family

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi assured justice for the bereaved family after consoling the parents of honour killing victim C. Kavin Selvaganesh at Arumugamangalam on Thursday.

Kanimozhi, along with State Ministers K.N. Nehru and Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, visited Kavin’s house and consoled his parents, Chandrasekar and Tamil Selvi.

Speaking to the press, Kanimozhi said she was visiting the family to extend solidarity during this difficult time, on behalf of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The government will ensure that the bereaved family gets justice and no one will be shielded in the case. "This is not a time to protect anyone. Society has a collective responsibility to oppose honour killings, and such incidents should never happen again," she said.

Responding to demands for the arrest of the killer's mother, she said the investigation will take its course, as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has already transferred the case to the CBCID.

Regarding BJP president Nainar Nagendran’s call for a law against honour killings, the MP said she had raised the issue in Parliament as well. "It is a nationwide problem, and I hope a law will be enacted soon," she added.

Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Ottapidaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah, Srivaikuntam MLA Urvasi Amirtharaj, Collector K. Elambahavath, and SP Albert John were also present.