Evicted Madrasi camp residents get aid from TN government

CHENNAI: Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils on Wednesday handed over a financial assistance of Rs 8,000 and essential commodities worth Rs 4,000 to those who have lost their houses in the eviction drive at the Madrasi Camp in South Delhi recently. Chief Minister M K Stalin, on June 16, sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for providing the assistance.

An official release said seven counters were set up in Tamil Nadu House for checking the documents of the beneficiaries, and transport facilities were provided to them.

Besides, arrangements have been made to distribute the assistance to those who are not keeping well at their places. Special Representative for Tamil Nadu government in New Delhi, AKS Vijayan and senior officials were present on the occasion.

