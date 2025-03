CHENNAI: The Rs 45,661-crore farm budget presented by Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday laid thrust on food security, improving farmers’ income, crop diversification, organic farming and horticultural crops, mechanisation and improving paddy area and foodgrain production in 29 non-delta districts.

In five years, the total budgetary outlay for agriculture and allied sectors has gone up by nearly Rs 10,000 crore from Rs 34,221 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 45,661 crore in 2025-26, the minister said.

While the total gross cropped area has increased from 146.77 lakh acres in 2019-20 to 151 lakh acres in 2023-24, the double-crop areas in the state have risen from 29.74 lakh acres in 2019-20 to 33.60 lakh acres in 2023-24, the budget stated.