Peas scam: IRS officer’s brother under DRI lens

CHENNAI: Investigating the illegal import of green peas at Chennai port last month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has stumbled upon the alleged role played by the brother of an arrested top IRS officer who was identified as the mastermind behind the Rs 2 crore scam.

Sources said that DRI is probing the role of Arun, brother of then additional commissioner (import) M Sathishkumar, who was among the five customs officers arrested in the case. DRI believes that Arun, who is a customs house agent (CHA), influenced the postings of superintendent Shiv Kashyap and appraiser Nitish Kumar by lobbying on their behalf with his brother. Shiv Kashyap, Nitish, examiner Pavan Kalyan and superintendent Pavan Kalyan Dongre are the other officers arrested in the scam.

In addition, DRI has also dug up evidence which indicates that Arun and Sathishkumar allegedly cleared many imported goods of “dubious nature”, sources said.

The IRS officer has denied his involvement in the scam and rejected allegations of favouritism shown to his brother during questioning by DRI.