Tamil Nadu's concrete response on language issue soon, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Asserting that the Tamil race and Tamil language can be protected only by strengthening the state’s autonomy and establishing the state’s rights, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday told the Assembly that a precise response is being contemplated on the issue and he would make an announcement soon.

Replying to a discussion on a calling attention motion on the language policy in the Assembly, the CM alleged that by imposing Hindi, the present union government is trying to dominate the states, their languages, and ethnic groups. "There is a need to put a decisive end to this," he said.

Stalin alleged that the union government was doing injustice to the states in allocation of funds and imposition of language because they are being considered as vassal states of the union government. "We are therefore under compulsion to take concrete steps to protect the federal nature of India and to win states’ autonomy," he said.

Stalin said leaders of all political parties except the BJP supported the two-language policy that has been in force in Tamil Nadu for six decades. Though BJP MLAs Vanathi Srinivasan and C Saraswathi were present throughout the discussion, they did not counter the charges levelled by leaders of other political parties on the union government.

Pointing out that the Deputy Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK MLA RB Udhayakumar has assured that his party would stand with the government on the two-language policy, CM referred to reports about AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami flying to New Delhi on Tuesday to meet BJP leader Amit Shah (without naming him). "I request him (EPS) to exert pressure on the two-language policy when the meeting takes place," Stalin said.

Udhayakumar, in his speech, recalled how AIADMK leaders - MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa - stood by two-language policy and pointed to their efforts for the growth of Tamil language.