IndiGo cancels two Chennai-Chandigarh flights amid airspace restrictions following strikes on Pakistan targets

CHENNAI: IndiGo Airlines has cancelled two flights on the Chennai–Chandigarh route after India imposed heightened airspace restrictions in the wake of military strikes targeting alleged terrorist camps inside Pakistan.

Flights 6E 0971 and 6E 6005, both operating between Chennai (MAA) and Chandigarh (IXC), were suspended as Indian authorities moved to tighten surveillance and control over civilian air traffic in sensitive northern corridors.

The precautionary measure comes following pre-emptive strikes on terror infrastructure across the Line of Control. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not yet announced how long the restrictions will remain in place.

The cancellations are part of a broader disruption to domestic air travel as airlines await further guidance from aviation authorities.

Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines cancelled flight 6E 0243/0834 operating on the Hyderabad–Chennai–Hyderabad sector on Tuesday, citing poor weather conditions at Hyderabad airport.

The flight scheduled to arrive at 08:40 and depart at 09:20. However, deteriorating visibility and unfavourable weather led to a suspension of operations on the route.

Air India Express has cancelled flight IX1621 from Chennai (MAA) to Hindon (HDO) citing airspace restrictions. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, scheduled to depart at 05:50 hrs local time, will remain grounded until further notice. Passengers have been advised to contact the airline for rebooking or refund options, Chennai airport sources said.