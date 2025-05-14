'Verdict is consoling,' says survivor of Pollachi sexual assault case who had filed complaint

COIMBATORE: A witness in the Pollachi sexual assault case, T Dhamodaran, has given credit to the steely resolve and determination of the then 19-year-old college student, who filed the complaint in February 2019, that helped police crack the case and get the perpetrators punished.

Speaking to TNIE, Dhamodaran, a friend of the survivor’s brother, recollected that the girl did not reveal the assault to anyone for two days due to mental trauma. He said initially he could not understand the enormity of the incident.

“Later when the girl did reveal it to her brother, a childhood friend of mine, we along with some of our friends encountered Sabarirajan and took him to a place to know more about the incident. Through him, we managed to bring Thirunavukkarasu and Vasantha Kumar to the place. Their mobile phone had many obscene videos of women,” he said.