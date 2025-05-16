Enforcement Directorate conducts searches across TN in TASMAC case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out fresh raids across Tamil Nadu on Friday as part of its ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to TASMAC, officials confirmed.

Around 10 locations associated with TASMAC officials and agents are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

This marks the second phase of the ED's probe, following initial raids conducted in March. At the time, the agency reported uncovering alleged irregularities in TASMAC's operations, including manipulated tender processes and unaccounted cash transactions amounting to ₹1,000 crore routed through various distillery companies.