Chennai dental college HoD suspended over sexual harassment complaints

Under the circumstances, the order said it is necessary to place the professor under suspension from service under sub-rule (e)(1)(i) of Rule 17 of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, with immediate effect and until further orders, pending the framing of charges.

The HoD has also been instructed not to leave the headquarters in Chennai without obtaining prior permission from the concerned authority, the order further stated.

Meanwhile, sources said the State Women’s Rights Commission conducted a two-hour inquiry on Friday with the college principal regarding the functioning of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and related matters.

On May 19, The New Indian Express was the first to report on the year-long delay in investigating the complaints. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has since formed a three-member committee to investigate and submit a report within seven days.