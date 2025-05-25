TNPDCL forms 77 teams to address electricity issues during rains in Coimbatore region

COIMBATORE: As part of monsoon preparedness, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) for the Coimbatore region has constituted 77 designated teams to attend to emergency situations and restore electricity supply in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Tiruppur districts.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore on Sunday and Monday, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall. TNPDCL in the Coimbatore region has taken precautionary measures to restore electricity supply and prevent mishaps.

The Coimbatore region consists of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Tiruppur districts, and has seven distribution circles, with each circle having seven divisions and sub-divisions. Each team consists of around 20 staff, including assistant engineers, foremen, line inspectors, and gangman staff.

"There are 77 sub-divisions in the Coimbatore region, and each sub-division has a special team to attend to emergencies. Around 2,300 employees are in ready status. Also, we have around 3,400 EB poles for restoration purposes, and poles will be used if found damaged. Other materials and safety gear have also been kept in adequate amounts," said Chief Engineer of TNPDCL, Coimbatore Region, K Kuppurani.