Sengottaiyan plans to move court challenging his expulsion from AIADMK; calls EPS 'real traitor'

He added, "The AIADMK has been facing a series of defeats in all elections since EPS took over as General Secretary of the party. For the party to return to the path of victory and gain strength, we, six key functionaries, went to the EPS and insisted on unifying the key functionaries who had been expelled from the party. Even after that, he did not listen to it. I met him personally twice again and insisted. But he did not listen to that either. Because of that, I expressed the opinion publicly on September 5. But I did not impose any deadline on him. However, it was spread incorrectly that I had imposed a deadline."

He further said, "In this situation, to strengthen the AIADMK, I met those who were expelled from the party during the Muthuramalinga Thevar's Jayanti. But, he has expelled me by saying that I am acting as the B team of DMK. But he is the real traitor, acting as the B team of DMK. He is the A1 and continuing to act like an A1. This can be understood from the fact that DMK did not take action in the Kodanad case."

“My loyalty to AIADMK will continue, and I would like to continue as an AIADMK man,” he added.

Meanwhile, a large number of Sengottaiyan's supporters had arrived at his Kullampalayam house. Sengottaiyan met them and consulted them.