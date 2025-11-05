250-page document with valuable points submitted to ECI: KA Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Expelled AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday said that valuable points have been included in the 250-page document submitted to the ECI, and it can't be revealed now in the open as per the norms.
He was responding to his stance on approaching the Election Commission of India (ECI) to expedite the inquiry into the pending issue related to the party’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol and his claim that the faction of the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, which does not represent the original party, and also what is his demand to the ECI.
Sengottaiyan told reporters at Coimbatore International Airport, "You will know about it soon. Valuable points have been included in the document, which contains 250 pages, and has been submitted to the ECI, and it can't be revealed now in the open as per the norms.”
He also reiterated his earlier accusation of dynastic politics in AIADMK.
"You all know how the son, brother-in-law, and son-in-law are involved in party-related activities both in the constituency and at the district level, and how they are activating the party. That's why I told about it, and said it is disturbing the senior party leaders," Sengottaiyan said without naming the AIADMK or Edappadi K Palaniswamy.
Responding to a query, BJP party functionaries are operating the AIADMK leaders in the background, Sengottaiyan said, "No one can activate me since I have been working for the AIADMK party for the last 53 years.
Responding to the former expelled AIADMK leader and OPS supporter Manoj Pandian joining the DMK, Sengottaiyan said that Manoj Pandian has joined due to his own interest.
KA Sengottaiyan also said that senior party leaders in the AIADMK (under the EPS leadership) are still talking to him, and they will be in trouble if he reveals their names.