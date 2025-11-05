250-page document with valuable points submitted to ECI: KA Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Expelled AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday said that valuable points have been included in the 250-page document submitted to the ECI, and it can't be revealed now in the open as per the norms.

He was responding to his stance on approaching the Election Commission of India (ECI) to expedite the inquiry into the pending issue related to the party’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol and his claim that the faction of the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, which does not represent the original party, and also what is his demand to the ECI.

Sengottaiyan told reporters at Coimbatore International Airport, "You will know about it soon. Valuable points have been included in the document, which contains 250 pages, and has been submitted to the ECI, and it can't be revealed now in the open as per the norms.”