V-P Radhakrishnan condemns Coimbatore gang rape; urges police to ensure punishment for culprits

COIMBATORE: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said that he believes police will handle the sexual assault case on a college student in Coimbatore and secure the maximum punishment for the culprits.

The V-P met reporters at Coimbatore Airport on Tuesday evening while returning to Delhi after participating in a special pooja (Thiruvilakku Pooja) at the Ellai Karupparayan Temple at Onnipalayam village near Karamadai.

While speaking about the sexual assault case, he said that this brutality should not happen to any woman and added that the incident in the Kongu region causes unbearable pain to him.

“It is the responsibility of the police to identify the perpetrators and ensure they get the maximum punishment. I hope the police will act carefully. I extend my condolences to the affected sister and her parents. This should not have happened. We must stand by the victim forever as their support in their grief,” he said.

Union Minister L Murugan said that the incident has exposed the lack of governance and said the CM is conscious on concealing the government’s failure.