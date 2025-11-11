AIADMK moves Supreme Court in support of SIR of Tamil Nadu electoral rolls

NEW DELHI: A day before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea of the DMK challenging the decision of the Election Commission (EC) to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK has filed a plea in the apex court supporting the exercise, which was confirmed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday while speaking to the media in Coimbatore.

The AIADMK has petitioned the top court seeking to be impleaded in the DMK’s plea challenging the SIR in TN, said Palaniswami. In the petition, the AIADMK termed the SIR as a legitimate, valid and necessary exercise to uphold the sanctity of elections and prevent voter fraud. “This is to ensure the rule of law is upheld in the electoral process,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) too has moved the apex court against the SIR in TN. A two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi is likely to hear the petitions on Tuesday. Notably, the AIADMK is the first political party to approach the top court in support of the SIR.

The AIADMK in its petition submitted that TN has 234 assembly constituencies, each of which reportedly has thousands of duplicate or ineligible entries in the voters’ list. The AIADMK stated that as one of the two major political parties in TN, it would be at the receiving end if the revision is not conducted properly “in its true letter and spirit” since the continuance of inaccurate, inflated, or manipulated electoral rolls “disproportionately affects electoral outcomes and undermines the level playing field essential to democratic elections”.