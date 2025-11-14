Kovai gang rape: Two suspects discharged from GH, sent to jail

COIMBATORE: The victims and two of three suspects in the Coimbatore gang rape case were discharged on Wednesday from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after a week-long treatment period. The suspects were shifted to the Coimbatore Central Jail with police protection, sources said.
Two of the suspects — T Karuppusamy alias Satheesh (30) and M Guna alias Thavasi (20) — suffered gunshot wounds in both legs during police confrontation. The other, T Kaleeswaran alias Karthik (21) also suffered a bullet wound. They were admitted to CMCH. Meanwhile, the survivor and her male friend, who got treatment from a private hospital, were also shifted to CMCH.
Following a week of treatment, the suspects, Karuppusamy and Guna, were discharged on Wednesday and lodged in prison. The victim and her friend were also discharged. Kaleeswaran is still under treatment.
Chief Minister M K Stalin has assured that the charge sheet will be filed within a month and the offenders will face maximum punishment. However, there was a delay in conducting the Test Identification Parade (TIP) and proceeding with further custodial investigation, as the suspects were under treatment. Expecting their speedy recovery, police recently filed a petition before a court seeking permission for the TIP.
The Coimbatore Rural (District) police have also been investigating the involvement of the suspects in a murder case between November 2 and 6, when they allegedly stole a moped from within the Kovilpalayam police limits and reached the city before allegedly committing the gang rape. Sources said police have confirmed their presence in Kovilpalayam on November 2. A goat shepherd, M Devaraj (55) of Kurumbapalayam, who went missing after going to a liquor shop, was believed to have been murdered at the time. His body was found on November 6.
“There was no clear CCTV evidence to trace the murderers. However, the modus operandi of these suspects fuels suspicion of their involvement. Once the gang rape investigation is completed, police may approach the court to investigate the murder case,” official sources said.
The 20-year-old college student and her male friend were in a car in a deserted area near Brindhavan Nagar near Coimbatore airport on the night of November 2, 2025. The three men, who were allegedly drunk, broke the car window, attacked the man with a sickle and a stone, abducted the woman and raped her. The suspects were arrested in Vellakinar on November 3.