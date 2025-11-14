Kovai gang rape: Two suspects discharged from GH, sent to jail

COIMBATORE: The victims and two of three suspects in the Coimbatore gang rape case were discharged on Wednesday from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after a week-long treatment period. The suspects were shifted to the Coimbatore Central Jail with police protection, sources said.

Two of the suspects — T Karuppusamy alias Satheesh (30) and M Guna alias Thavasi (20) — suffered gunshot wounds in both legs during police confrontation. The other, T Kaleeswaran alias Karthik (21) also suffered a bullet wound. They were admitted to CMCH. Meanwhile, the survivor and her male friend, who got treatment from a private hospital, were also shifted to CMCH.

Following a week of treatment, the suspects, Karuppusamy and Guna, were discharged on Wednesday and lodged in prison. The victim and her friend were also discharged. Kaleeswaran is still under treatment.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has assured that the charge sheet will be filed within a month and the offenders will face maximum punishment. However, there was a delay in conducting the Test Identification Parade (TIP) and proceeding with further custodial investigation, as the suspects were under treatment. Expecting their speedy recovery, police recently filed a petition before a court seeking permission for the TIP.