BJP using SIR loopholes for electoral gains, says TNCC president

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday alleged that the BJP is attempting to manipulate the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu to gain an advantage in the 2026 Assembly polls. He urged all the INDIA bloc parties, including the DMK-led alliance, to take coordinated steps to prevent such “large-scale irregularities”.

In a statement, Selvaperunthagai claimed that while the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu is working cohesively and has “bright prospects” for victory in 2026, the AIADMK alliance remains weak, with no party except the BJP willing to join it.

“In this situation, the BJP is trying to exploit loopholes in the SIR process to boost its prospects,” he said.

Selvaperunthagai also alleged attempts to disproportionately delete voters in 29 constituencies with higher concentrations of minorities and Dalits. Calling the move “a blatant violation and an anti-Tamil Nadu initiative”, he said the TNCC would soon lodge a formal complaint with the ECI. He urged the INDIA bloc parties to jointly resist any such attempt to “distort the democratic rights of TN voters”.