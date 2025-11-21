SC judgment on governor’s power on Bills deepens V-C appointment crisis

CHENNAI: The prolonged tussle between the state government and Governor RN Ravi over the appointment of vice chancellors (V-Cs) reached a new flashpoint on Thursday after the Supreme Court ruled that the governor’s inaction on Bills cannot be interpreted as deemed assent. The verdict has deepened uncertainty over key higher education reforms and raised concern among academicians.

At present, 14 state universities are functioning without regular V-Cs. Despite years of back-and-forth between the Raj Bhavan and the government, the stalemate shows no signs of easing. With the apex court clarifying that the governor’s silence does not amount to approval, experts say the path to filling long-pending vacancies has become even more challenging. Some universities, including Bharathidasan University, have been without a V-C for over three years, creating a crisis of governance.

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Madras, P Duraisamy, said the prolonged vacancy will have long-term implications. “Students will be the ultimate sufferers. Without a full-time V-C, key administrative decisions, academic advancements, faculty appointments, and research initiatives remain stalled. The academic loss incurred today will reflect for years,” he said.