Heavy rainfall: One killed in Thoothukudi; holiday declared for schools in south TN districts

MADURAI: The district administration of Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Virudhunagar declared one-day holiday for schools on Monday following the incessant rain. Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli district had already declared holiday last night for both schools and colleges for Monday.

In a rain related incident, an elderly man was electrocuted to death in Thoothukudi town on Monday. The deceased, 75-year-old Palaniandi of Naaval Nagar in Thoothukudi town, died when he stepped on stagnant water where an electric cable was cut. His body was shifted to Thoothukudi GH for post mortem.

In the wake of severe rains, water levels in river Thamirabarani are in spate. As heavy rainfall had been predicted, Thoothukudi district collector K Elambahavath had called off the weekly grievance meeting. According to officials, over 22,000 cusecs of water is being discharged from Maruthur anaicut and 19,000 cusecs from Srivaikuntam anaicut.

Meanwhile, the low level bridge on Thamirabarani at Eral has submerged and the nearby high level bridge which was damaged during the rains a month ago, has been set right for traffic. As several areas in the district have been flooded, dewatering of rain water has been mooted.

In Tirunelveli, Manjolai hills received extremely heavy rain. According to the rainfall data, Oothu and Naalumukku stations in the hills recorded 23.2 cm and 22 cm respectively. Kakkachi (21cm), Manjolai (19cm), Ambasamudram (8cm), Papanasam (7.6cm), and Nanguneri (6.5cm) received heavy rain in the district.