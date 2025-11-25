TN SETC to run special buses to Tiruvannamalai to facilitate devotees to attend Karthigai Deepam festival

On December 3, the Bharani Deepam will be lit in front of the sanctum. Followingly, Maha Deepam will be lit atop the 2,668-foot-high hill, behind the temple, in the evening.

Devotees can avail the special bus services by booking, even for a round trip, through the www.tnstc.in website and the TNSTC official app.

The devotees can also contact Madurai: 94450 14426, Tirunelveli: 94450 14428, Nagercoil: 94450 14432, Tuticorin: 94450 14430, Coimbatore: 94450 14435, and Chennai Headquarters at 94450 14463 and 94450 14424.

The festival started on November 24 with the hoisting of the temple flag atop the flagmast in Sri Arunachaleshwar temple in Tiruvannamalai.

Meanwhile, in Madurai, where Karthigai Deepam is one among the widely celebrated festivals after Chithirai Thiruvizha commenced with the hoisting of the flag (Dwajarohanam) at Tirupparankundram Sri Subramaniyaswamy temple.

Over 40 lakh devotees from various cities of Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country are likely to participate in the ten-day festival.

(With inputs from PTI)