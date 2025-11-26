Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore to be expanded after relocating central prison

"Pending works will be wrapped up in the coming days. The convention centre is the only component that needs more time. Civil works are nearly done, and interior installations will begin soon," a senior CCMC official said.



Meanwhile, attention has shifted to the second phase of the project, which will cover the remaining 120 acres of the central prison land. The CCMC will take up the next phase once the state completes construction of the new prison complex in Bilichi and transfers inmates and operations there. After the shift, the existing premises will be formally handed over to CCMC for redevelopment.



Importantly, officials have assured that the manually operated oil press used by freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai (VOC) during his imprisonment in 1908, along with the prison cell where he spent over two years, will not be demolished. Instead, they will be restored and showcased as heritage monuments within the second phase of Semmozhi Poonga, offering visitors a window into the region's freedom movement history, officials added.