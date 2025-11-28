'He'll surely succeed': Sporting TVK flag, Sengottaiyan says MGR's political legacy will be with Vijay

A day after joining the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), KA Sengottaiyan said on Friday that Vijay and his party would make a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu politics, adding that MGR’s political legacy would rest with the actor-turned-politician.

The 77-year-old leader, who was formerly with the AIADMK, drew a comparison between Vijay launching his party and the matinee idol and iconic leader MG Ramachandran, who launched the AIADMK in 1972.

"Vijay has commenced his political journey like MGR. He keeps photos of MGR and (former CM) Annadurai," Sengottaiyan told reporters before leaving for Coimbatore.

The former state minister had arrived at the airport sporting the TVK party flag on his car, in contrast to the AIADMK flag with Annadurai's image that he had used all these years, and said Vijay would certainly succeed in his political journey.

"When MGR launched the AIADMK, they criticised that the party would not last long and that it will become a flop like a film lasting for only 100 days. But MGR created history and his rule lasted for a long time and no one could defeat him till the end," Sengottaiyan, named as TVK's chief coordinator by Vijay, said.

"Vijay commenced his political journey like MGR, and he will surely succeed," the senior politician claimed while responding to a question on whether he saw MGR in Vijay and if MGR's political legacy will follow the TVK.