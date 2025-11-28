Sengottaiyan is BJP's sleeper cell, sent on an assignment, claims TN Minister Regupathy

PUDUKKOTTAI: Tamil Nadu Minister S Regupathy on Friday claimed that K A Sengottaiyan was a "sleeper cell" of the BJP sent on a specific assignment to join actor Vijay-led TVK.

Also, he alleged that the former state minister who had a long stint with the AIADMK, was being remotely operated by the BJP.

Sengottaiyan, who had served the AIADMK for half-a-century, joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in the presence of its founder Vijay, following his expulsion by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, recently.

"I see Sengottaiyan as BJP's sleeper cell. This will be proved soon," Regupathy, who holds the Natural Resources, Courts and Prisons portfolios, told reporters here.

When pointed out that he had joined the TVK, as the BJP let him down, the Minister replied that he would not have gone had the BJP deceived him.

"He is the BJP's sleeper cell. He is at the beck and call of BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is being operated remotely.

Sengottaiyan has joined the TVK to execute the assignment given to him by the BJP to bring TVK into BJP's alliance," Regupathy claimed.

On Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu's invitation to Sengottaiyan to join the DMK, the Minister said it was but natural to invite if one quits a party. And Babu may have invited him on a friendly basis.

"But he didn't come because he is a sleeper cell," he said.