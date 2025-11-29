Cyclone Ditwah: Ramnad on its knees; 40 shifted to safety

RAMANATHAPURAM: The advancing cyclone Ditwah threw life out of gear along the Ramanathapuram coast on Friday, whipping up high tides and gale-force wind that affected rail connectivity to Rameswaram via the Pamban sea bridge, battered fishing harbours and forced the evacuation of families from exposed coastal settlements.
With wind speeds climbing to 65-70 kmph, Southern Railway suspended train services operating on the Pamban sea bridgeas a precaution. Trains from Chennai, Kanyakumari and Madurai bound for Rameswaram were terminated at Mandapam, from where passengers were taken to the island town by government buses.
Train services that originate from Rameswaram will be operated from Mandapam until clearance is received. Railway officials said trains would be operated on the Pamban bridge only after wind velocity drops to safe limits. The coastal areas in Ramnad saw rough seas and relentless gusts, sending fishermen scrambling to secure their boats as tidal waves hit hard.
Copious rainfall lashed Rameswaram, Mandapam and Pamban, with the district recording average rainfall of 2 cm. In Rameswaram harbour, a mechanised fishing boat broke away from its anchor and drifted ashore at Serankottai. Coastal erosion in the stretch dragged several country boats into the water, pushing fishermen to battle the wind and rain to retrieve and secure their vessels.
District collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, who inspected the preparedness in coastal areas, told TNIE, “The coastal areas are witnessing continuous moderate rainfall, however the coast is witnessing winds of 50-70 kmph. Considering safety, about 40 residents from the fishing hamlet in Dhanushkodi were shifted to the government school in Rameswaram.
Other coastal villages are being monitored by the teams, in case of sea surge or heavy rains residents will be moved to camps.” He added that teams are kept ready to address issues in case of issues. Official sources said tourist entry to Dhanushkodi has been suspended until further orders. Police placed barricades on Pudu Road and turned away visitors.