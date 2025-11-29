Cyclone Ditwah: Ramnad on its knees; 40 shifted to safety

RAMANATHAPURAM: The advancing cyclone Ditwah threw life out of gear along the Ramanathapuram coast on Friday, whipping up high tides and gale-force wind that affected rail connectivity to Rameswaram via the Pamban sea bridge, battered fishing harbours and forced the evacuation of families from exposed coastal settlements.

With wind speeds climbing to 65-70 kmph, Southern Railway suspended train services operating on the Pamban sea bridgeas a precaution. Trains from Chennai, Kanyakumari and Madurai bound for Rameswaram were terminated at Mandapam, from where passengers were taken to the island town by government buses.

Train services that originate from Rameswaram will be operated from Mandapam until clearance is received. Railway officials said trains would be operated on the Pamban bridge only after wind velocity drops to safe limits. The coastal areas in Ramnad saw rough seas and relentless gusts, sending fishermen scrambling to secure their boats as tidal waves hit hard.