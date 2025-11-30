ECI extends enumeration period by one week, from December 4 to 11 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India on Sunday extended the enumeration period for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls by one week, from December 4 to December 11, while the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 16 instead of December 9.

Hence, the publication of the final electoral rolls has been postponed to February 14, 2026.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Department employees who have been engaged in SIR work have demanded one more month to complete these works. However, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the Commission is trying to complete the work as scheduled. Perhaps, considering the heavy rains in various parts of the country and other factors, the ECI has extended the period for the enumeration of SIR.

Till Saturday, in Tamil Nadu, of the 6.41 crore voters, 6.30 crore voters have received the enumeration forms (98.34%) - i.e., 11 lakh voters are yet to be covered for enumeration.

Of the total number of voters, 5.22 crore forms (81.84%) have been digitised. There are 68,470 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) appointed by the ECI and 2.46 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by the political parties, and over 30,000 volunteers have been engaged in SIR works in Tamil Nadu.