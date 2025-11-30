KA Sengottaiyan expelled for betraying AIADMK, says EPS

ERODE: KA Sengottaiyan was expelled for betraying the AIADMK, said Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) in Gobichettipalayam, Erode, on Sunday.

Addressing party cadres, EPS said, “The AIADMK-led alliance will win a majority of seats in the upcoming Assembly election, and the AIADMK will form a government on its own. In Gobichettipalayam, the AIADMK will also win by a large margin. Currently, the MLA of this constituency has resigned without consulting the people.

“The people of the constituency should not worry, because in the upcoming election, the AIADMK will win this seat, and development works will be carried out on a par with those in the Edappadi constituency.”

Criticising KA Sengottaiyan, EPS added, “Sengottaiyan boycotted the Athikadavu–Avinashi project facilitation event, claiming there were no portraits of MGR and J. Jayalalithaa. However, MGR and Jayalalithaa’s portraits were also not featured in the recent free bicycle distribution programme in Gobichettipalayam. What do we call this? AIADMK gave him identity and position, but today he has joined another party, showing selfishness.”

EPS further said, “We gave him due respect even when he violated party regulations. But he was removed for continuing to act against party leadership and rules. He has betrayed the party. God will punish those who betray the AIADMK. The party will overcome this, and AIADMK’s victory ceremony will be held in Gobichettipalayam.”

Highlighting development work, he said, “We implemented many projects in Erode district, including Gobichettipalayam, during the AIADMK regime. But the DMK government has done nothing for the district or this constituency.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who recently visited Erode, did not announce any projects. Moreover, he doesn’t understand farming and criticised me. He is a CM who doesn’t care for farmers. His failure to meet farmers in the Delta district is an example of this.”

On law and order, EPS said, “Law and order has broken down under the current DMK government. For the DMK, four power centres dominate the party, M.K. Stalin, his wife Durga, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Sabareeswaran effectively acting as Chief Ministers. This is why law and order cannot be maintained in Tamil Nadu. They are unable to appoint a permanent DGP. If they cannot do that, how can they protect the people? The people must put an end to this rule of the DMK in the upcoming election.”

Former ministers S.P. Velumani, P. Thangamani, and others were present. Party cadres attended in large numbers.