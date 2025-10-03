Stalin accuses BJP of playing politics over Karur incident, slams Centre’s 'double standards' on TN issues

RAMANATHAPURAM: Accusing the BJP of playing electoral politics in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said the Union government’s decision to order a commission into the recent Karur incident was taken with the upcoming elections in mind.

“The same BJP government that has refused to constitute a commission into the violence in Manipur and the incident in Kumbamela, despite national outrage, but it was quick to act in Karur. Why this urgency here? Because polls are around the corner,” Stalin charged, addressing the government function held in Peravoor near Ramanathapuram.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister alleged that the BJP-led Centre treats Tamils with disregard and deliberately denies funds for projects in the State. “Whenever it comes to Tamil Nadu’s interests, the Centre looks away. The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, can immediately rush to Karur, but when it comes to sanctioning funds or safeguarding our fishermen from the Sri Lankan Navy, there is only silence. It is clear that the Union government operates with double standards,” he said.