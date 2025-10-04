Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against Governor Ravi over bill to establish university in Karunanidhi's name

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the state Governor R N Ravi, who has sent the Kalaignar University Bill to President Droupadi Murmu for approval.
The bill aims to establish a university in Kumbakonam named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by bifurcating Bharathidasan University, which will cater to the higher education needs of students in four districts: Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.
In its petition, the TN government stated that the Governor, instead of giving assent to the Kalaignar University Bill as advised by the state council of ministers, has sent it to President Droupadi Murmu for approval, forcing it to knock on the doors of the SC.
The TN government sought "appropriate directions to declare the act of the first respondent (Governor of Tamil Nadu) in reserving the Kalaignar University Bill, 2025 [LA Bill No. 19 of 2025] for the consideration of the third respondent (President of India) and all consequential acts arising therefrom as illegal, patently unconstitutional being inter-alia violative of Articles 163(1) and 200 of the Constitution and void-ab-initio."
"Issue order or direction to call for the records of the first respondent pertaining to Letter No. 6308/Hr. Edn, - Dfg./2025 dated 14.07.2025 and to quash the same as arbitrary, illegal, malafide exercise of power and unconstitutional being interalia violative of the Articles 163(1) and 200 of the Constitution," the plea added.
The TN government also sought an order to consequentially direct the President of India to return the Kalaignar University Bill, 2025.
The Governor has reportedly sent the bill to the President due to concerns regarding adherence to University Grants Commission (UGC) norms and Vice-Chancellor appointments.
The move by the Governor has sparked debate, with DMK Rajya Sabha MP Wilson accusing him of defying the Supreme Court's order and the advice of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers. Wilson has demanded the Governor's removal, citing a threat to parliamentary democracy.