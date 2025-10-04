Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against Governor Ravi over bill to establish university in Karunanidhi's name

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the state Governor R N Ravi, who has sent the Kalaignar University Bill to President Droupadi Murmu for approval.

The bill aims to establish a university in Kumbakonam named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by bifurcating Bharathidasan University, which will cater to the higher education needs of students in four districts: Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.

In its petition, the TN government stated that the Governor, instead of giving assent to the Kalaignar University Bill as advised by the state council of ministers, has sent it to President Droupadi Murmu for approval, forcing it to knock on the doors of the SC.

The TN government sought "appropriate directions to declare the act of the first respondent (Governor of Tamil Nadu) in reserving the Kalaignar University Bill, 2025 [LA Bill No. 19 of 2025] for the consideration of the third respondent (President of India) and all consequential acts arising therefrom as illegal, patently unconstitutional being inter-alia violative of Articles 163(1) and 200 of the Constitution and void-ab-initio."