We smile and ignore, says Madras HC over judges being trolled for orders passed

CHENNAI: Justice N Senthilkumar of Madras High Court, who faced trolling on social media for his recent remarks and criticism of actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party TVK, over the Karur stampede, said that even judges and their families are not spared for the orders they pass.

He made the remarks while hearing a petition filed by celebrity chef Madhampatti Rangaraj, seeking a gag order to restrain noted fashion designer Joy Crizildaa from making defamatory comments on social media against him.

“Who is not trolled? Even judges are not spared; their past is pulled in and family members are also brought in,” he said.

Stating that their critics are giving a “colour” to the judicial orders, Justice Senthilkumar said, “We should smile them away. We should ignore these comments and trolls.”

He added that people, after reaching a status either politically, socially or financially, have to face these things that are bound to happen.

Justice Senthilkumar, on Friday, ordered the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police Asra Garg to probe the tragedy.