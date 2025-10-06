We smile and ignore, says Madras HC over judges being trolled for orders passed

CHENNAI: Justice N Senthilkumar of Madras High Court, who faced trolling on social media for his recent remarks and criticism of actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party TVK, over the Karur stampede, said that even judges and their families are not spared for the orders they pass.
He made the remarks while hearing a petition filed by celebrity chef Madhampatti Rangaraj, seeking a gag order to restrain noted fashion designer Joy Crizildaa from making defamatory comments on social media against him.
“Who is not trolled? Even judges are not spared; their past is pulled in and family members are also brought in,” he said.
Stating that their critics are giving a “colour” to the judicial orders, Justice Senthilkumar said, “We should smile them away. We should ignore these comments and trolls.”
He added that people, after reaching a status either politically, socially or financially, have to face these things that are bound to happen.
Justice Senthilkumar, on Friday, ordered the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police Asra Garg to probe the tragedy.
Senior counsels S Prabhakaran, who is also the vice-president of the Bar Council of India, and Srinath Sridevan, appearing in the case, expressed anguish over the trolling of the judge and expressed their support to him on behalf of the Bar.
Deceived into relationship: Rangaraj
Sridevan, appearing for Rangaraj, submitted that the celebrity chef had gained fame and attracted attention after venturing into cookery in 2019. He was introduced to Crizildaa and they worked together professionally. “His trust in her was abused and unfortunate developments followed,” the counsel told the court.
“She deceitfully induced him into a relationship; there wasn’t any marriage,” Sridevan submitted.
Repeated social media posts are made not only by her but also by other persons, who gain money through likes and reposts, the counsel said, adding that these posts have affected Rangaraj’s personal life and his school going children.
He said so many people are conducting a media trial, which is resulting in Rangaraj’s image getting negatively impacted. Even though he pressed for an interim order to gag Crizildaa from making defamatory social media, the judge did not grant the relief.
Justice Senthilkumar said any interim order will be passed after issuing notice to the defendant Crizildaa. Directing her to file a counter-affidavit, the judge adjourned the hearing to October 22, 2025.