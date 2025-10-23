ED issues summons to Tamil film actors Srikanth, Krishna for questioning in cocaine case

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Tamil film actors K Srikanth and Krishna Kumar to appear before the agency in relation to a money laundering probe into the cocaine peddling case registered by the Greater Chennai Police, sources said on Thursday.

Srikanth has been asked to appear for questioning on October 28 and Krishna Kumar on October 29 before the ED’s office in Nungambakkam, the sources added.

GCP had filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) on June 18 after a special team of its Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) had arrested Ghana native John, who had allegedly supplied cocaine to accused Pradeep Kumar.

Sources said that total 11.5 grams of cocaine, 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, 2.75 grams of MDMA, 2.4 grams of OG ganja and 30 grams of ganja was seized by GCP, with the investigation still underway. ED said that the Rs 40,000 seized from one of the accused on June 18 which prima facie constitutes proceeds of crime as meant by Section 2(1)(u) of the PMLA.

ED’s money laundering probe seeks to trace the illicitly acquired proceeds of crime possessed and enjoyed by the accused and others in the case.

GCP had then arrested Prasanth, actor Srikanth, Jawahar, Krishna and Payaz Ahmed. While John has been released on bail, Pradeep, Jawahar, and Prasanth are still in jail. Srikanth and Krishna also got bail after they approached the Madras High Court.

GCP’s case was registered under sections 8(c), 22(b), 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act, which are scheduled offences under the PMLA, leading to registration of an ECIR by ED’s Chennai zone on August 5, sources added.

The agency recently enquired Prasanth, Jawahar and Pradeep Kumar in Puzhal prison after taking permission from a special court in Chennai.