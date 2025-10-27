Madras HC grants 10 days’ time to TN for framing SOP to regulate road shows, meetings of political parties

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to frame the draft standard operating procedure (SOP) within ten days for regulating road shows and public meetings of political parties aimed at preventing Karur Stampede like situations.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan issued the direction while hearing the petitions relating to the September 27 Karur Stampede occurred during the road show of TVK founder and actor Vijay that snuffed out the lives of 41 persons.

The court also said that it would issue an interim SOP if the state failed to come out with the SOP as per its undertaking in the court. “Considering the submissions made by the counsels for the parties in the petitions, the matter relates to laying down certain guidelines. We direct the state to ensure its submission (on framing SOP) before the court within a period of ten days,” the bench said in the order.

The court also said the other parties to the petitions shall submit their submissions on the issue of framing of SOP.

The bench stated that its order shall not be considered as an impediment in considering the applications, if filed, by political parties for holding public meetings except on the national and state highways.

The court also said permissions for political events shall be granted before a few days of the date when the events are planned so that the concerned parties can make arrangements and mobilise resources to comply with the conditions imposed for the conduct of the meetings.