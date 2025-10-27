'We suspect a conspiracy': DMK, allies call for all-party meeting against SIR on November 2

CHENNAI: Suspecting a 'conspiracy' in the move to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with leaders of allies, appealed to leaders of all political parties to attend an all-party meeting in Chennai on November 2.

The appeal came after a consultative meeting of the Secular Progressive Alliance leaders held at Anna Arivalayam on Monday, following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) announcement that the next phase of the SIR will be held in nine states including Tamil Nadu.

In a joint statement, the leaders urged all political parties to participate in the all-party meeting, setting aside political differences.

They charged that the BJP-led Union government was relentlessly destroying democratic values and misusing independent institutions at its will. They said the functioning of the ECI was not only controversial but also doubtful.

Citing the SIR carried out in Bihar, they said, “We witnessed that the SIR in Bihar was actually a plot to remove genuine voters from the list. The ECI did not even follow the Supreme Court’s directions. The BJP government was instigating the ECI to carry out this anti-democratic activity.”

The leaders also pointed out that conducting the SIR in Tamil Nadu during the monsoon months of November and December would be very difficult and practically impossible and that the procedures announced by the ECI would cause hardship to a large section of the population.