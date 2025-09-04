Not worried about critics; keen on investments, jobs: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a letter to party cadre, stated that he ignored politically-motivated criticisms of his foreign visits, and felt satisfied as he was able to attract investments needed to create job opportunities for the people of Tamil Nadu and to drive the state’s economic progress.

Detailing his visit to Germany, Stalin said he wrote the letter while on a flight to London. His remarks regarding criticism came in the backdrop of opposition parties such as the BJP, AIADMK and PMK alleging that the visits were a waste of public money.

Sharing the experience of his visit to the Cologne Cathedral, he said, “While visiting the cathedral, the art structures in TN, such as the Thanjavur Big Temple and the Tiruvalluvar statue at Kanniyakumari, came to my mind.”

Regarding investment-related meetings he had, the CM highlighted the MoUs signed with 26 firms for investments worth Rs 7,020 crore that can generate 15,320 jobs in Tamil Nadu. The CM added that he explained about TN government’s Naan Mudhalvan scheme to Hendrik Wust, minister-president of North Rhine-Westphalia, and assured him of a skilled workforce and all assistance required for industrial growth.