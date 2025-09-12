‘Sengottaiyan won’t affect BJP’s alliance with AIADMK’: Nainar Nagenthran

MADURAI: There is no need for the BJP to break the AIADMK, state president of the party Nainar Nagenthran said on Thursday, refuting deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin’s charge that the saffron party would destroy it.

Speaking to reporters at the Madurai airport, Nagenthran said, “The AIADMK remains strong and it is evident from the huge crowds at campaign meetings of Edappadi Palaniswami. I am not aware if Sengottaiyan met with Amit Shah, even if he did, it would not affect our alliance.”

Speaking about the tension among alliance partners O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, and Palaniswami, Nagenthran said he had spoken to OPS and would talk to TTV Dhinakaran, if necessary. Responding to Dhinakaran’s statement that NDA would lose if EPS if projected as CM candidate, Nagenthran said it is for the people to decide.