With rumblings in AIADMK, Palaniswami heads to Delhi for talks with Amit Shah

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami flew to Delhi on Tuesday, with a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the cards. His visit comes amid rumblings in the party and calls from some leaders to readmit expelled members.

Despite the churn, senior figures insist the AIADMK’s rank and file remain firmly behind Palaniswami, whom they elected as general secretary.

"Those batting for the merger of factions may make ripples but they appear to have no intention of accepting Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly election," a senior leader said.

A few days ago, BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran had said that what Palaniswami says about the AIADMK mattered. Indicating that the AIADMK is with Palaniswami, he said the BJP has accepted the AIADMK general secretary as the CM candidate.

However, Nagendran had earlier told reporters that he is "willing to negotiate" with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and "bring them back to the NDA."

Notably, Dhinakaran had said that he would rejoin the NDA only if the alliance names a new chief ministerial candidate. He also hit out at Nagendran, saying he failed to address allies’ concerns.