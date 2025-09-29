Tamil Nadu

Cases filed against 25 social media accounts over Karur stampede rumours

The police further warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone posting content on social media that causes fear or disrupts order.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK party rally in Karur on Saturday.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK party rally in Karur on Saturday.Photo | PTI
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: The Chennai City Police, on Monday, registered cases against 25 social media accounts for allegedly spreading false information regarding the Karur stampede which left 41 dead.

The police further warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone posting content on social media that causes fear or disrupts order.

In a press release, police said that certain individuals were circulating baseless rumours online, threatening public peace and creating panic. Based on complaints received, the offenders have been booked and further action will follow, it said.

Authorities said that the government had already been taking appropriate measures following the tragic incident and urged the public to refrain from spreading misinformation until the investigations are concluded.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK party rally in Karur on Saturday.
Karur stampede: Anatomy of how a tragedy unfolded
Chennai City Police
Karur stampede

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com