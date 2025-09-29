Cases filed against 25 social media accounts over Karur stampede rumours

CHENNAI: The Chennai City Police, on Monday, registered cases against 25 social media accounts for allegedly spreading false information regarding the Karur stampede which left 41 dead.

The police further warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone posting content on social media that causes fear or disrupts order.

In a press release, police said that certain individuals were circulating baseless rumours online, threatening public peace and creating panic. Based on complaints received, the offenders have been booked and further action will follow, it said.

Authorities said that the government had already been taking appropriate measures following the tragic incident and urged the public to refrain from spreading misinformation until the investigations are concluded.