Overcrowding, heat, poor choice of venue and 3-hour delay caused stampede: ADGP

KARUR: The stampede during TVK’s election campaign in Karur on Saturday which claimed 40 lives was triggered by overcrowding, heat stress and a sudden surge of people eager to see actor-politician Vjiay, who was delayed in arriving at the venue by over three hours, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) S Davidson Devasirvatham told media persons on Sunday.

Briefing media persons at the district collectorate, the ADGP said the Lighthouse roundabout in Karur was the campaign organisers' first preference for a venue. However, due to its layout, it was already considered a ‘high-risk spot’, so permission was not given.

“There is a petrol pump on one side and the Amaravathi river with a bridge on the other. It is a dense and difficult location to manage a crowd,” the official said, adding that the organisers had rejected suggestions to shift the meeting to an alternative, approved space.

Further, the ADGP said that crowd density and police deployment were assessed scientifically. “For a low-risk crowd, one policeman is assigned for 250-300 people; for moderate, 100-150; and for high-risk, one for 50. For Karur, we deployed 500 personnel, including 3 ADSPs, 4 DSPs, 17 inspectors and 58 sub-inspectors. The Central Zone IG was also stationed here,” he added.