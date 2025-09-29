Rahul Gandhi speaks to TN CM Stalin, Vijay after Karur stampede

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and TVK president Vijay following the tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, which has now claimed 41 lives.
Gandhi spoke to Stalin over the phone, enquiring about the incident and the treatment of the injured. Stalin acknowledged the call on X, thanking Gandhi for his “heartfelt concern” and support.
Gandhi also called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay to express condolences over the deaths of his supporters.
The stampede occurred during a TVK-led rally on September 27 and left over 60 injured, with at least two in critical condition.
Facing growing criticism, Vijay announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each for the families of the deceased.
TVK has also moved the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench, seeking a CBI or independent probe into the incident.
Karur police have registered a case citing negligence against TVK office-bearers, while forensic teams have begun investigations, including examining the site where several bodies were reportedly found near a sewer.