Youtuber Felix Gerald arrested over spreading rumours on Karur stampede; gets conditional bail

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing of the Greater Chennai Police on Tuesday arrested YouTuber Felix Gerald, for allegedly posting misleading statements about the stampede at TVK leader Vijay’s rally in Karur that killed 41 people.

However, the XI Metropolitan Magistrate Court, where he was produced by the police seeking judicial remand, let him on conditional bail on Tuesday night. Advocate Pulianthope Mohan, who appeared for Gerald along with advocate D Johnson, told TNIE that the court was not convinced by the reasoning provided by the police’s side for the need for Gerald to be sent to judicial custody.

He said the court instead imposed certain conditions, which included restrictions regarding expressing an opinion regarding the incident referred to in the alleged offence for which he was arrested.