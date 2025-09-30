Youtuber Felix Gerald arrested over spreading rumours on Karur stampede; gets conditional bail

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing of the Greater Chennai Police on Tuesday arrested YouTuber Felix Gerald, for allegedly posting misleading statements about the stampede at TVK leader Vijay’s rally in Karur that killed 41 people.
However, the XI Metropolitan Magistrate Court, where he was produced by the police seeking judicial remand, let him on conditional bail on Tuesday night. Advocate Pulianthope Mohan, who appeared for Gerald along with advocate D Johnson, told TNIE that the court was not convinced by the reasoning provided by the police’s side for the need for Gerald to be sent to judicial custody.
He said the court instead imposed certain conditions, which included restrictions regarding expressing an opinion regarding the incident referred to in the alleged offence for which he was arrested.
Gerald was picked up from his residence in Nungambakkam in the early hours. Speaking to reporters later in the day, his wife Jane Felix expressed anguish over the arrest, claiming her husband had only been “bringing out the truth.” She questioned whether freedom of expression truly existed in the country and urged the court to ensure justice. It can be recalled that Gerald was arrested last year along with YouTuber Savukku Shankar for certain remarks they made against women cops. He was let out on bail later.
Tamil Nadu police had arrested three others on Monday for allegedly spreading rumours about the Karur stampede on social media. GCP on Monday had said cases have been registered against 26 social media accounts for disseminating misinformation against the state government and police regarding the tragedy.