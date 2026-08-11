Over 400 Dalit Christians stage protest demanding SC status in Vellore

VELLORE: Over 400 members of the Dalit Christian community in Vellore observed Black Day on Monday, taking part in the annual nationwide protest demanding SC status for Dalit Christians and Muslims, and repealing of the 1950 presidential order that had then granted SC status exclusively to Hindus.

The protest was organised by Vellore Catholic Diocese SC/ST committee, the CSI church-Vellore diocese, and the All Minorities Federation.

Protesters gathered near the Anna Kalaiarangam on Monday and were joined by Vellore Catholic Bishop Ambrose Pichamuthu and Vellore CSI Bishop Sharma Nithyanandam, along with more than 20 other fathers and pastors from across the district.

August 10 has been observed as Black Day annually since 2009 as the presidential order, which excluded non-Hindu converts, was passed on this date in 1950.

Protesters recalled multiple instances where recommendations of individual commission reports, such as the Ranganath Misra Commission (2007) report, are yet to be implemented.

The Misra Commission observed that the majority of the Christians who needed protective law from discrimination belonged to Scheduled Caste converts, thus needing constitutional protection.