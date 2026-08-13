Apsara Reddy quits AIADMK amid intensifying factional tensions

CHENNAI: Transgender woman and AIADMK functionary Apsara Reddy on Thursday resigned from the party, barely a month after she was elevated as its deputy propaganda secretary on July 8.

Her resignation came a day after Singai G Ramachandran joined the TVK in the presence of its president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Ramachandran, who had a long association with the AIADMK, quit the party on July 23.

Meanwhile, the factional feud within the AIADMK appeared to intensify, with rebel leaders led by C Ve Shanmugam holding a late-night meeting to discuss their next course of action. The discussions came amid indications that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was not inclined to reinstate the rebels in the party posts they had previously held, as they had demanded.

In a lengthy resignation letter addressed to Palaniswami, Reddy indicated that her political journey could take a different direction, suggesting that she might join another party in the near future. However, she said her commitment to serving the people would remain unchanged.